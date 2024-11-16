Campbell visits Navy after Benigni’s 23-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-2) at Navy Midshipmen (1-2) Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy plays Campbell after…

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-2) at Navy Midshipmen (1-2)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy plays Campbell after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy’s 90-79 loss to the Rider Broncs.

Navy went 10-5 at home last season while going 13-18 overall. The Midshipmen averaged 12.1 assists per game on 23.1 made field goals last season.

Campbell finished 14-18 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Fighting Camels allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

