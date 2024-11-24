Campbell visits Haffner and Evansville

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-4) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces…

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-4)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Campbell after Cameron Haffner scored 27 points in Evansville’s 98-81 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Purple Aces are 2-1 on their home court. Evansville averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Fighting Camels are 1-2 in road games. Campbell is ninth in the CAA with 13.2 assists per game led by Terren Frank averaging 2.3.

Evansville averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Campbell allows. Campbell averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Evansville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pozzato is shooting 51.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Purple Aces.

Jasin Sinani is shooting 32.8% and averaging 11.3 points for the Fighting Camels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.