Campbell visits Green Bay following Roy’s 30-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-5) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix…

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-5)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Campbell after Anthony Roy scored 30 points in Green Bay’s 102-69 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Phoenix have gone 1-1 at home. Green Bay ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 12.0 assists per game led by Preston Ruedinger averaging 3.4.

The Fighting Camels have gone 1-3 away from home. Campbell is ninth in the CAA with 12.3 assists per game led by Terren Frank averaging 2.3.

Green Bay averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Green Bay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roy is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 5.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 28.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Jasin Sinani is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fighting Camels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.