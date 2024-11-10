Campbell and Saint Francis (PA) square off in non-conference showdown

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on Campbell for a non-conference matchup.

Campbell finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Fighting Camels averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.5% from behind the arc last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 2-14 on the road and 8-22 overall a season ago. The Red Flash averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

