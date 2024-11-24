Camden scores 30 as Delaware downs Yale 100-94 at Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

John Camden's 30 points led Delaware over Yale 100-94 on Sunday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — John Camden’s 30 points led Delaware over Yale 100-94 on Sunday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Camden added eight rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-3). Cavan Reilly scored 23 points, shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Izaiah Pasha shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Bulldogs (4-4) were led by Nick Townsend, who recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Bez Mbeng added 20 points and five assists for Yale. John Poulakidas also had 19 points.

Pasha led Delaware with 14 points in the second half as their team outscored Yale by one point over the final half.

The Blue Hens scored at least 100 points in a game against a Division-I opponent for the first time since the beat Bryant 108-107 in overtime on Dec. 21, 2013.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.