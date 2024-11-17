Calmese leads Washington State against Northern Colorado after 27-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (3-1) at Washington State Cougars (3-1) Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays…

Northern Colorado Bears (3-1) at Washington State Cougars (3-1)

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays Northern Colorado after Nate Calmese scored 27 points in Washington State’s 76-66 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Washington State went 25-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 34.5 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

Northern Colorado went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Bears averaged 14.6 assists per game on 29.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

