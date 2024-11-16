Callahan-Gold scores 19, Binghamton downs Misericordia 77-48

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Callahan-Gold had 19 points in Binghamton’s 77-48 win against Misericordia on Saturday. Callahan-Gold shot 6…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Callahan-Gold had 19 points in Binghamton’s 77-48 win against Misericordia on Saturday.

Callahan-Gold shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Bearcats (2-3). Chris Walker scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Tymu Chenery had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Matt Prociak led the way for the with 13 points.

