Callahan-Gold leads Binghamton against Miami (FL) after 21-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (1-1) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -26.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton takes on Miami (FL) after Ben Callahan-Gold scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 82-63 win against the SUNY-Oneonta Red Dragons.

Miami (FL) finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Hurricanes averaged 7.2 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Binghamton finished 15-15 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Bearcats shot 46.1% from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range last season.

