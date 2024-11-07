Callahan-Gold has 21 as Binghamton defeats SUNY-Oneonta 82-63

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Callahan-Gold had 21 points in Binghamton’s 82-63 victory over SUNY-Oneonta on Thursday night. Callahan-Gold also…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Callahan-Gold had 21 points in Binghamton’s 82-63 victory over SUNY-Oneonta on Thursday night.

Callahan-Gold also contributed five rebounds for the Bearcats (1-1). Nehemiah Benson scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line and added six rebounds and three steals. Tymu Chenery had 10 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

The Red Dragons were led in scoring by Zyeir Lawrence, who finished with 18 points. SUNY-Oneonta also got 13 points apiece from Elijah Castillo and Cam LaClair.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.