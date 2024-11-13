California Golden Bears to face Vanderbilt Commodores on the road

California Golden Bears (2-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -8.5; over/under…

California Golden Bears (2-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -8.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Cal.

Vanderbilt finished 9-23 overall with an 8-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Commodores averaged 6.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

Cal finished 1-2 in ACC action and 3-8 on the road last season. The Golden Bears averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

