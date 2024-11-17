Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Cal Poly visits Eastern…

Cal Poly visits Eastern Washington after Cook’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2024, 3:43 AM

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-2)

Cheney, Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts Cal Poly after Andrew Cook scored 24 points in Eastern Washington’s 84-77 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

Eastern Washington went 21-11 overall with an 11-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Eagles averaged 80.8 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

Cal Poly finished 0-16 on the road and 4-28 overall a season ago. The Mustangs averaged 63.7 points per game while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.1% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up