Cal Poly visits Cal for non-conference showdown

Cal Poly Mustangs (0-1) at California Golden Bears (1-0)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -15.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal and Cal Poly square off in non-conference action.

Cal went 10-6 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Golden Bears averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.8% from deep last season.

Cal Poly finished 4-28 overall a season ago while going 0-16 on the road. The Mustangs averaged 9.8 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

