Cal Poly earns 99-66 victory over NAIA-member Menlo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jarred Hyder scored 19 points as Cal Poly beat NAIA-member Menlo 99-66 on Sunday night.

Hyder also had six rebounds and five assists for the Mustangs (1-2). Peter Bandelj scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Mac Riniker finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Oaks were led in scoring by Preston Le Gassick, who finished with 13 points, five assists and two steals. Nick Davidson added 12 points and four steals for Menlo. Landon Seaman finished with nine points.

