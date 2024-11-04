Cal hosts CSU Bakersfield to begin season

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at California Golden Bears Berkeley, California; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -12.5; over/under…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at California Golden Bears

Berkeley, California; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts CSU Bakersfield for the season opener.

Cal finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Golden Bears averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 10.5 bench points last season.

CSU Bakersfield went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Roadrunners averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.