Cal hosts CSU Bakersfield to begin season

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at California Golden Bears
Berkeley, California; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -12.5; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts CSU Bakersfield for the season opener.
Cal finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Golden Bears averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 10.5 bench points last season.
CSU Bakersfield went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Roadrunners averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.2 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
