Cal hosts Air Force following Stojakovic’s 20-point outing

Air Force Falcons (1-3) at California Golden Bears (3-1)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -16.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Air Force after Andrej Stojakovic scored 20 points in Cal’s 71-66 win over the USC Trojans.

Cal finished 13-19 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Golden Bears shot 42.1% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Air Force finished 9-22 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Falcons averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 27.2 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 4.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

