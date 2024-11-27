Cal faces Mercyhurst after Stojakovic’s 20-point outing

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-3) at California Golden Bears (5-1) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -19.5;…

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-3) at California Golden Bears (5-1)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -19.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Mercyhurst after Andrej Stojakovic scored 20 points in Cal’s 83-77 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Golden Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Cal scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Lakers are 1-3 on the road. Mercyhurst ranks fourth in the NEC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Jeff Planutis averaging 7.0.

Cal is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.6% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 70.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 73.8 Cal gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stojakovic is shooting 41.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Golden Bears.

Planutis is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 14.4 points and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

