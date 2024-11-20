Cal faces Air Force following Stojakovic’s 20-point showing

Air Force Falcons (1-3) at California Golden Bears (3-1) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Air…

Air Force Falcons (1-3) at California Golden Bears (3-1)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Air Force after Andrej Stojakovic scored 20 points in Cal’s 71-66 victory against the USC Trojans.

Cal finished 10-6 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Golden Bears averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.0 last season.

Air Force finished 9-22 overall last season while going 5-8 on the road. The Falcons shot 45.3% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

