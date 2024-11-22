Cal Baptist takes on Eastern Washington following Daniels’ 21-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-2) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-2)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on Eastern Washington after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 79-68 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lancers are 3-2 on their home court. Cal Baptist ranks seventh in the WAC with 11.4 assists per game led by Daniels averaging 2.8.

The Eagles are 0-2 in road games. Eastern Washington is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 5.4 fewer made shots on average than the 11.6 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 48.8% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is shooting 37.8% and averaging 20.4 points for the Lancers.

Andrew Cook is averaging 17.6 points and 2.4 steals for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

