Cal Baptist plays LIU after Daniels’ 20-point outing

Long Island Sharks (1-1) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1)

Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts LIU after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 70-69 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

Cal Baptist went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Lancers averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

LIU finished 7-22 overall with a 1-17 record on the road a season ago. The Sharks averaged 66.5 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point distance last season.

