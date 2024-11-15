Cal Baptist hosts LIU following Daniels’ 20-point game

Long Island Sharks (2-1) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1) Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -15.5;…

Long Island Sharks (2-1) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1)

Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -15.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on LIU after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 70-69 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

Cal Baptist finished 16-17 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Lancers gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

LIU went 7-22 overall a season ago while going 1-17 on the road. The Sharks averaged 66.5 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

