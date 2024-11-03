Cal Baptist hosts Incarnate Word to start season

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Cal Baptist Lancers Riverside, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Incarnate Word…

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Cal Baptist Lancers

Riverside, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Incarnate Word in the season opener.

Cal Baptist finished 16-17 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Lancers averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 14.5 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from deep.

Incarnate Word finished 3-16 in Southland action and 3-14 on the road a season ago. The Cardinals averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 3.6 bench points last season.

