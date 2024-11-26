Cal Baptist faces SMU

SMU Mustangs (4-2) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (4-2) Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -10;…

SMU Mustangs (4-2) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (4-2)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -10; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Cal Baptist play at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Lancers are 4-2 in non-conference play. Cal Baptist scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Mustangs are 4-2 in non-conference play. SMU averages 18.0 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Kevin Miller with 6.2.

Cal Baptist scores 79.5 points, 6.7 more per game than the 72.8 SMU allows. SMU averages 13.7 more points per game (89.7) than Cal Baptist allows (76.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Lancers.

Miller is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Mustangs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

