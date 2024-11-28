Cal Baptist faces FGCU on 6-game losing streak

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-6) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-6) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist looks to end its six-game losing streak with a victory over FGCU.

The Eagles have gone 1-0 at home. FGCU is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers are 0-3 on the road. Cal Baptist allows 80.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 18.6 points per game.

FGCU is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist’s 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Antenucci averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 14.2 points and eight rebounds for the Lancers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

