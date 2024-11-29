Cal Baptist faces FGCU, aims to stop 6-game slide

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-6) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-6) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist aims to end its six-game skid with a victory against FGCU.

The Eagles are 1-0 on their home court. FGCU is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lancers are 0-3 on the road. Cal Baptist is 0-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

FGCU averages 61.0 points per game, 19.8 fewer points than the 80.8 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist’s 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than FGCU has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Eagles.

Nhug Bosch Duran averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.