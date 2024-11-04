Cal Baptist begins season at home against Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Cal Baptist Lancers Riverside, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Incarnate Word…

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Cal Baptist Lancers

Riverside, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Incarnate Word for the season opener.

Cal Baptist finished 11-7 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Lancers averaged 4.0 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

Incarnate Word went 8-23 overall with a 3-14 record on the road a season ago. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 78.6 points per game and shot 44.9% from the field last season.

