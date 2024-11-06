Cal and Cal Poly set for cross-conference game

Cal Poly Mustangs (0-1) at California Golden Bears (1-0) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Cal…

Cal Poly Mustangs (0-1) at California Golden Bears (1-0)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Cal Poly in non-conference play.

Cal finished 13-19 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Bears averaged 6.0 steals, 2.6 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Cal Poly went 0-20 in Big West play and 0-16 on the road last season. The Mustangs averaged 63.7 points per game while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.