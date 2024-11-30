Cairns leads FGCU against Chattanooga after 21-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (4-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts…

Chattanooga Mocs (4-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Chattanooga after Catherine Cairns scored 21 points in FGCU’s 66-56 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. FGCU has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mocs have gone 1-1 away from home. Chattanooga ranks sixth in the SoCon with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Gianna Corbitt averaging 1.5.

FGCU averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game FGCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is shooting 64.6% and averaging 13.5 points for the Eagles.

Caia Elisaldez is averaging 10.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Mocs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.