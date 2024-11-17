Caden Pierce scores 16 to lead Princeton to 68-57 victory over Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Caden Pierce scored 18 points as Princeton beat Merrimack 68-57 on Sunday. Pierce also contributed…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Caden Pierce scored 18 points as Princeton beat Merrimack 68-57 on Sunday.

Pierce also contributed nine rebounds for the Tigers (4-1). Dalen Davis scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Xaivian Lee shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Adam Clark led the way for the Warriors (1-2) with 24 points. Sean Trumper added nine points and seven rebounds and Matt Becht also scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

