Caden Pierce, Dalen Davis guide Princeton to 75-68 victory over Duquesne

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 1:32 AM

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Pierce and Dalen Davis scored 17 points apiece as Princeton beat Duquesne 75-68 on Friday night.

Pierce also contributed five rebounds for the Tigers (2-0). Dalen Davis scored 17 points while going 6 of 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Xaivian Lee shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Dukes (0-2) were led by Kareem Rozier, who recorded 14 points and four assists. Jahsean Corbett added 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals. David Dixon had 11 points and three blocks.

Blake Peters scored six points in the first half and Princeton went into halftime trailing 28-25. Pierce led Princeton with 13 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

