BYU opens season at home against Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Bears at BYU Cougars
Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Central Arkansas in the season opener.
BYU finished 16-2 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Cougars shot 46.0% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.
Central Arkansas went 4-13 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Bears averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.
