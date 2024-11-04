BYU opens season at home against Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Bears at BYU Cougars Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Central Arkansas in the…

Central Arkansas Bears at BYU Cougars

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Central Arkansas in the season opener.

BYU finished 16-2 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Cougars shot 46.0% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Central Arkansas went 4-13 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Bears averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

