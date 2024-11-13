BYU hosts Queens after Demin’s 20-point game

Queens Royals (2-1) at BYU Cougars (2-0) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -28.5; over/under is…

Queens Royals (2-1) at BYU Cougars (2-0)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -28.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Queens after Egor Demin scored 20 points in BYU’s 86-80 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

BYU went 23-11 overall last season while going 16-2 at home. The Cougars averaged 81.4 points per game last season, 32.8 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Queens finished 1-16 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Royals averaged 13.1 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.