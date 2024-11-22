BYU hosts Mississippi Valley State following Traore’s 29-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) at BYU Cougars (4-0) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU faces…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) at BYU Cougars (4-0)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU faces Mississippi Valley State after Fousseyni Traore scored 29 points in BYU’s 95-71 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

BYU went 23-11 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

The Delta Devils are 0-4 in road games. Mississippi Valley State is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.