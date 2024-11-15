BYU hosts Idaho following Baker’s 22-point game

Idaho Vandals (1-2) at BYU Cougars (3-0)
Provo, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Idaho after Dawson Baker scored 22 points in BYU’s 99-55 victory against the Queens Royals.
BYU went 23-11 overall last season while going 16-2 at home. The Cougars averaged 81.4 points per game last season, 32.8 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.
Idaho went 11-21 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Vandals averaged 67.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.2 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
