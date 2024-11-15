BYU hosts Idaho following Baker’s 22-point game

Idaho Vandals (1-2) at BYU Cougars (3-0) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Idaho after Dawson…

Idaho Vandals (1-2) at BYU Cougars (3-0)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Idaho after Dawson Baker scored 22 points in BYU’s 99-55 victory against the Queens Royals.

BYU went 23-11 overall last season while going 16-2 at home. The Cougars averaged 81.4 points per game last season, 32.8 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Idaho went 11-21 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Vandals averaged 67.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.