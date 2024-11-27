BYU Cougars take on the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) vs. BYU Cougars (5-0) San Diego; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ole Miss…

Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) vs. BYU Cougars (5-0)

San Diego; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ole Miss and BYU square off in San Diego, California.

The Cougars have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. BYU is second in the Big 12 with 20.6 assists per game led by Egor Demin averaging 7.2.

The Rebels have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Ole Miss scores 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 17.8 points per game.

BYU makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Ole Miss averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demin is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Cougars.

Sean Pedulla is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Rebels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

