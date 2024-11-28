BYU Cougars take on the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) vs. BYU Cougars (5-0) San Diego; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under…

Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) vs. BYU Cougars (5-0)

San Diego; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ole Miss and BYU square off in San Diego, California.

The Cougars have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. BYU ranks 120th in college basketball averaging 11.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.8% from deep. Egor Demin leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 56.5% from 3-point range.

The Rebels have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Ole Miss ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

BYU averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demin is shooting 56.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 assists and 2.4 steals.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 assists and three steals for the Rebels.

