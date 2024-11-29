BYU Cougars square off against the NC State Wolfpack

NC State Wolfpack (5-1) vs. BYU Cougars (5-1) San Diego; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under…

NC State Wolfpack (5-1) vs. BYU Cougars (5-1)

San Diego; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State and BYU square off in San Diego, California.

The Cougars are 5-1 in non-conference play. BYU is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Wolfpack have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. NC State averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when winning the turnover battle.

BYU scores 90.0 points, 25.2 more per game than the 64.8 NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egor Demin is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Cougars.

Jayden Taylor is averaging 14 points and two steals for the Wolfpack.

