BYU Cougars face the No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0) vs. BYU Cougars (6-1) Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on No. 22…

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0) vs. BYU Cougars (6-1)

Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on No. 22 Iowa in Cancun, Mexico.

The Cougars have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. BYU ranks ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Amari Whiting paces the Cougars with 6.6 boards.

The Hawkeyes are 7-0 in non-conference play. Iowa has a 7-0 record against teams above .500.

BYU averages 71.0 points, 11.3 more per game than the 59.7 Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Cougars.

Lucy Olsen is averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 assists for the Hawkeyes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.