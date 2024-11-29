BYU continues winning ways against non-conference foes beating N.C. State 72-61

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Richie Saunders scored 13 points and reserve Fousseyni Traore scored 10 points and BYU beat…

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Richie Saunders scored 13 points and reserve Fousseyni Traore scored 10 points and BYU beat North Carolina State 72-61 in the third-pace game of the Rady Children’s Invitational on Friday.

Egor Denim grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cougars (6-1) who never trailed. BYU ran its nation leading streak of wins against non-conference opponents to 20 games.

Michael O’Connell and Jayden Taylor scored 16 points apiece for North Carolina State (5-2).

BYU led 38-27 at intermission and outscored the Wolfpack 14-5 over the first four-and-a-half minutes of the second half for its first 20-plus point lead of the day (52-32).

The final margin was the closest North Carolina State got in the second half.

