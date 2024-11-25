Byron Ireland scores 15 as Nicholls eases past Mississippi College 79-35

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Byron Ireland scored 15 points to lead Nicholls to a 79-35 victory over Mississippi College on…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Byron Ireland scored 15 points to lead Nicholls to a 79-35 victory over Mississippi College on Monday night.

Ireland also added five rebounds for the Colonels (3-4). Michael Gray Jr. scored 14 points, going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line. Mekhi Collins shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Tyree Bracey finished with 11 points and seven rebounds to pace the Choctaws. Tyshun Briscoe added eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

