Byrd and Utah Tech host Montana

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-5) at Montana Grizzlies (3-3)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on Montana after Hakim Byrd scored 23 points in Utah Tech’s 89-79 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-0 in home games. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe Pridgen averaging 4.8.

The Trailblazers are 0-3 on the road. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC scoring 68.5 points per game and is shooting 36.5%.

Montana scores 76.2 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 78.8 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than Montana has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Noa Gonsalves is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

