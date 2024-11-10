Butler hosts Western Michigan after McCaffery’s 23-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) at Butler Bulldogs (1-1) Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Western Michigan after…

Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) at Butler Bulldogs (1-1)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Western Michigan after Patrick McCaffery scored 23 points in Butler’s 68-66 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

Butler went 18-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 77.1 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.5% from deep last season.

Western Michigan went 12-20 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 74.9 points per game and shot 44.4% from the field last season.

