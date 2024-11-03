Butler hosts Missouri State for season opener

Missouri State Bears at Butler Bulldogs Indianapolis; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler begins the season at home against Missouri State.

Butler went 12-6 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Bulldogs gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 14.0 fouls last season.

Missouri State went 4-10 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Bears averaged 71.2 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 31.4% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.