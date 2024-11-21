Butler hosts Merrimack after Clark’s 22-point game

Merrimack Warriors (1-3) at Butler Bulldogs (3-1) Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Butler after Adam Clark…

Merrimack Warriors (1-3) at Butler Bulldogs (3-1)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Butler after Adam Clark scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 74-63 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Butler went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 15.1 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

Merrimack went 21-12 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 65.4 points per game and shot 41.8% from the field last season.

