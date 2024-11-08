Butler hosts Austin Peay following Telfort’s 29-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at Butler Bulldogs (1-0) Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is…

Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at Butler Bulldogs (1-0)

Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays Austin Peay after Jahmyl Telfort scored 29 points in Butler’s 72-65 win against the Missouri State Bears.

Butler finished 18-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 16.0 bench points last season.

Austin Peay went 4-12 on the road and 19-16 overall last season. The Governors gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

