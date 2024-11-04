Butler begins season at home against Missouri State

Missouri State Bears at Butler Bulldogs Indianapolis; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler begins the season at home against Missouri State.

Butler finished 12-6 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 77.1 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

Missouri State went 17-16 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bears gave up 71.3 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

