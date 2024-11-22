Burton leads Notre Dame against Elon after 29-point performance

Elon Phoenix (2-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting…

Elon Phoenix (2-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -16.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays Elon after Markus Burton scored 29 points in Notre Dame’s 75-58 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

Notre Dame finished 13-20 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 5.7 steals, 2.4 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

Elon went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Phoenix averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 11.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

