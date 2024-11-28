Burke leads UCSB against Grand Canyon after 21-point game

UCSB Gauchos (4-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) Phoenix; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits Grand Canyon after…

UCSB Gauchos (4-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2)

Phoenix; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits Grand Canyon after Skylar Burke scored 21 points in UCSB’s 71-63 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Antelopes have gone 2-0 in home games. Grand Canyon ranks third in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.6 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Gauchos are 0-1 on the road. UCSB has a 4-0 record against teams over .500.

Grand Canyon averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game Grand Canyon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists for the Antelopes.

Jessica Grant averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

