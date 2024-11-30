Buggs’ 15 lead East Tennessee State over Austin Peay 79-57

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — John Buggs III’s 15 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Austin Peay 79-57 on Saturday…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — John Buggs III’s 15 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Austin Peay 79-57 on Saturday night.

Buggs shot 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Buccaneers (6-2). Jaden Seymour scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds. Quimari Peterson had 13 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.

The Governors (4-4) were led in scoring by LJ Thomas, who finished with 15 points. Austin Peay also got 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Tate McCubbin. Tekao Carpenter also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

