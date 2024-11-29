Buffalo plays Saint Bonaventure after Harness’ 23-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-4) at Buffalo Bulls (6-0) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Saint…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-4) at Buffalo Bulls (6-0)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Saint Bonaventure after Terah Harness scored 23 points in Buffalo’s 86-53 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Bulls are 3-0 in home games. Buffalo is the leader in the MAC with 20.2 fast break points.

The Bonnies are 1-2 on the road. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Buffalo scores 80.7 points, 11.0 more per game than the 69.7 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 38.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harness is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 12 points.

Dani Haskell is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bonnies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

