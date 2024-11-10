Buffalo faces Notre Dame after Sabol’s 28-point outing

Buffalo Bulls (2-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes…

Buffalo Bulls (2-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Notre Dame after Ryan Sabol scored 28 points in Buffalo’s 87-78 victory against the SUNY-Fredonia Blue Devils.

Notre Dame went 9-8 at home last season while going 13-20 overall. The Fighting Irish shot 40.7% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

Buffalo finished 2-16 in MAC action and 2-11 on the road a season ago. The Bulls averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.